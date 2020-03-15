Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 84,838 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,838 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,255,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

