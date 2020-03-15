Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 322.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,232,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.09.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $12.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.98. 6,418,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,025. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.