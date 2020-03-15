Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,617,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,850,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $7.50 on Friday, hitting $119.47. 55,781,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,901,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $109.55 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.