Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 495 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.26.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,915,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,545. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

