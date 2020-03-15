Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 53,859,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,071,332. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

