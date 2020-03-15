Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $494,986,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $109,103,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,041,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,700,000 after buying an additional 847,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. 13,456,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,069. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.46 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

