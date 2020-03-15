Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,368,000 after purchasing an additional 365,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,034,000 after purchasing an additional 293,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,325,000 after purchasing an additional 130,741 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,761,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,666,039. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.42.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

