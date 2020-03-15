Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,655,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $11.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.93. 15,314,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,306. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $124.41 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day moving average is $158.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

