Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $11.86 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 587.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $16.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.74. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.22 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

