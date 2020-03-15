Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $14.38 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after buying an additional 1,006,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,043,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $840,942,000 after buying an additional 118,842 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,823,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $404,020,000 after buying an additional 512,302 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,231,648 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $270,683,000 after buying an additional 213,753 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $228,379,000 after buying an additional 446,379 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $34.80. 13,959,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,018,727. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Edward Jones cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.