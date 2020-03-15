Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $14.72 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $132.98. 3,841,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,401. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.37 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.88 and its 200-day moving average is $192.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.37.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

