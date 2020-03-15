Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $15.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,134,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

