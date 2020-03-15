Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $16.61 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

HON traded up $14.56 on Friday, hitting $149.41. 6,323,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,781. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.44 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.88 and its 200-day moving average is $172.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

