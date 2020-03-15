Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $6.66 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.77. 6,155,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

