Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,566,000 after acquiring an additional 76,376 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after acquiring an additional 442,494 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $12.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,769,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

