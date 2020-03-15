Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $13.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,741,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.96. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $147.08 and a one year high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.30.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

