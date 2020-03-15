Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,320,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,866,728. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

