Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $11.73 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $9,767,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,378,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,790. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

