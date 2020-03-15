Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,486,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $52.91. 73,480,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,426,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

