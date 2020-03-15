Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $17.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.59. 3,845,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

