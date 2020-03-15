Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 108,776 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 424.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,776 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $4.39 on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 66,243,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,665,552. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.