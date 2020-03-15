Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 16,950 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 294.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $22.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.82. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $290.48 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

