Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,534 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,277 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

NYSE COP traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,500,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,437,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.