Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,263 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,633.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after acquiring an additional 982,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,534,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,045,000 after acquiring an additional 691,144 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $10.05 on Friday, hitting $114.10. 14,314,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

