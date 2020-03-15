Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 40,124 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,124 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,303,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $717,623,000 after purchasing an additional 931,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 110,060,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,255,352. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.