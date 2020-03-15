Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,463,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,194 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 2.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $698,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

NYSE:WPM traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,695,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.00%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

