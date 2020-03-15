XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has increased its dividend by an average of 85.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $6.07 on Friday. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

In other XAI OCTAGON FR/COM news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 5,000 shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

