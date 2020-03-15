Zacks: Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. AMETEK posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

NYSE:AME traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.60. 2,459,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,633. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,939 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

