Zacks: Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $76,528,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,863,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $15,313,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 134,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 23.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 459,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. 2,407,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,280. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

