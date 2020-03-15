Zacks: Analysts Expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.58. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,778. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

