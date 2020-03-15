Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. General Mills reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $53.48. 9,692,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. General Mills has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

