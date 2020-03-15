Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Inogen posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. Inogen had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

INGN stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. 727,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,299. The company has a market cap of $894.12 million, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.49. Inogen has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $98.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

