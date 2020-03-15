Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) to Hold

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eton Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 83,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,234. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

