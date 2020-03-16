-$0.47 EPS Expected for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.47). Roku reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 422.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total transaction of $2,981,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,016 shares of company stock worth $31,364,482. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $17.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,249,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,706,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.47. Roku has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

