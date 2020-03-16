1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 591,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 21.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 49,330 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 167.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FLWS. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

FLWS stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. 846,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,742. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $872.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.