27,695 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,499,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,866. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.