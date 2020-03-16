35,978 Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of UFP Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 105,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 35,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.55. 75,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,889. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $299.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $50.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $227,213.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UFPT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

