Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.06. The company had a trading volume of 888,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.85 million and a P/E ratio of -8.03. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

