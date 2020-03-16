AEGON NV/ (NYSE:AEB) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

AEGON NV/ (NYSE:AEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2528 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Shares of AEB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. 56,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. AEGON NV/ has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

AEGON NV/ Company Profile

