Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Boosted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $7.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

