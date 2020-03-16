Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $6.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,730,000 after acquiring an additional 331,898 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,452,000 after acquiring an additional 383,546 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,311 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254,135 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,714,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,063,000 after acquiring an additional 679,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,956,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.