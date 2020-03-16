Alphacat Reaches Market Cap of $365,224.68 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $365,224.68 and approximately $33,990.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and HitBTC. During the last week, Alphacat has traded down 49% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.02215516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00186602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00034740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00106270 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

