Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Shares of MO traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.22. 18,024,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,029,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

