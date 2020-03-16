America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors has a payout ratio of 84.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NASDAQ ATAX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 641,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,192. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $394.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.78% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 5,000 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATAX. TheStreet lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

