American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Shares Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $95.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Electric Power traded as low as $77.76 and last traded at $81.66, 5,563,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 3,369,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.47.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.