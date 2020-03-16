American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,958 shares of company stock worth $2,068,174. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $919,075,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in American Tower by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $36.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,265. American Tower has a 52 week low of $187.50 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

