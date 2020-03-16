Analysts Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,998 shares of company stock worth $8,424,150 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

