Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE: BUD):
- 3/12/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 3/11/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.
- 3/9/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/9/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 3/6/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating.
- 3/3/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/28/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/25/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.
- 2/20/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.
- 2/7/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/31/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.
BUD traded down $7.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.20. 9,375,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $102.70.
Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
