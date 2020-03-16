Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE: BUD):

3/12/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/11/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

3/9/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/6/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/28/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/25/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

2/20/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

2/7/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Anheuser Busch Inbev had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

BUD traded down $7.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.20. 9,375,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

