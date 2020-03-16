ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) to Issue Apr 20 Dividend of $0.02

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) declared a apr 20 dividend on Monday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

ARX traded down C$0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.91. 5,190,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,256. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$2.81 and a one year high of C$9.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.36.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

