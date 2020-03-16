ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 157.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut ARC Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.36.

ARX stock traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.81 and a 52 week high of C$9.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

